Ahoy, Seafarers!

The moment has finally arrived – Seafarer: The Ship Sim is officially in Early Access! Step aboard and take the helm as you explore the open seas, command your ships, and experience life at sea with cargo operations, coast guard missions, firefighting, and more.

From towing massive cargo vessels and securing twistlocks on deck to patrolling harbors and rushing to fire emergencies with the Tide Guard, every mission puts you in the captain’s seat.

Early Access includes:

Over 30 hours of gameplay

Story Mode: Act 1

Quickplay Mode

Two playable factions: Crescentport Logistics and Tide Guard

Six unique ships ready for your command

📜 Your Feedback Shapes the Seas

Early Access is just the beginning, and your input is essential. While we’ve already revealed our plans for Early Access with our Early Access Roadmap on Trello, there’s still so much that you can steer in the right direction.

Please use the in-game bug reporter to report any issues, and join the discussion on Steam forums or our Discord community. Your feedback will guide upcoming updates and improvements for the whole community.

🚣 Thank you, Seafarers!

We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the incredible support you’ve shown from our very first announcement to today. A special thank you to our secret seafarers who joined the closed beta – your testing, reports, and gameplay feedback helped us polish the game even more and prepare for this launch. Moving forward, we’ve already gathered lots of ideas and suggestions and are so excited to plot the course for Seafarer.

From all of us on the team: thank you so much for joining this voyage. Step aboard, take the helm, and let’s explore the open seas together!

As a little surprise, we've also enabled a launch discount of 20% to celebrate all of us setting sail – this one's for you! 🥂

Follow our social channels, and join the conversation on Discord.

We can’t wait for your first feedback, Seafarers!

Your Seafarer Team 🚣