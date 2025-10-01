Fixing some more niche issues and making some icons improvements!

Fixed a potential crash when skipping Chapter 3-1's First Ending Cutscene with Nayeli's inventory being full while needing to send items to the convoy.

Fixed a visual glitch in when skipping Chapter 3-1's Second Ending Cutscene causing Curtis's portrait to flip horizontally in some cases.

Fixed issue in one of the underground tilesets that caused some Cave Floor tiles to mistakenly be flagged as either Empty or Cave Walls.

Fixed issue in Chapter 6 where the Quest Ticket's secret item would not sparkle when nearby.

Fixed issue where Millenia's Skillset and Support List hadn't been updated in the v2.1 sweep.

Fixed issue in Chapter 18 that caused an Abomination to be present on lower difficulties when it was meant to be a Hopeless mode appearance.

Fixed issue in Chapter 18's ending cutscene that caused 2 messages to not display.

Fixed issue in Chapter 18's ending cutscene that caused some portraits to remain highlighted even when they were not speaking.