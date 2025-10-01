 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20212120 Edited 1 October 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixing some more niche issues and making some icons improvements!

Fixes

  • Fixed a potential crash when skipping Chapter 3-1's First Ending Cutscene with Nayeli's inventory being full while needing to send items to the convoy.

  • Fixed a visual glitch in when skipping Chapter 3-1's Second Ending Cutscene causing Curtis's portrait to flip horizontally in some cases.

  • Fixed issue in one of the underground tilesets that caused some Cave Floor tiles to mistakenly be flagged as either Empty or Cave Walls.

  • Fixed issue in Chapter 6 where the Quest Ticket's secret item would not sparkle when nearby.

  • Fixed issue where Millenia's Skillset and Support List hadn't been updated in the v2.1 sweep.

  • Fixed issue in Chapter 18 that caused an Abomination to be present on lower difficulties when it was meant to be a Hopeless mode appearance.

  • Fixed issue in Chapter 18's ending cutscene that caused 2 messages to not display.

  • Fixed issue in Chapter 18's ending cutscene that caused some portraits to remain highlighted even when they were not speaking.

  • Fixed the description of the Visionary Promotion which stated outdated information on its effective damage resistance.

Improvements

  • New icons for items : Spare Tire, Pepper Phd.

  • New icons for skills : Bug Fan, Fear the Swarm, Charisma, Hail of Bullets, On the Job, Contingency Plan, Pressure, Slippery when Wet, Furious when Wet, Big Rock and more.

If you have any issues or wish to discuss the game, feel free to join our Discord Server.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!

Changed files in this update

