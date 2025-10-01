Bug fixes:

-Duplicating rewards from tasks have been: resolved

-Duplicating drop cases from opening cases: resolved

-Disappearing button in drops menu: resolved

Quality of life changes:

-After cooldown on text bar, it will automatically focus so you can enter next word

-Timer for drops integrated into drop button

Small changes:

-Mistake in the text field "Cooldown" where it has changed from "c" to "C": resolved

-Missing "O" task has been added. To thank you for feedback, reward for this task has highier quality drop for this update.

Additional information:

The cooldown for the drops is due to how Steam processes item drops and cannot be lowered. If you don't recieve any drop from drop case and your drop case is still in your inventory, that means there was a problem with Steam connection, so you can try to open it at another time.

Currently the "Automation" tasks check how much you currently have automators, so when you already have 5 and take the task, after buying new automator the task will be finished. The new option I am thinking of is changing it so that every task you have to buy that ammount. Let me know in the feedback, how you players would like it more.

I would like to thank you all for the feedback once more, and hope to hear from you more.

Dev