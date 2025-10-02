 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20211861 Edited 2 October 2025 – 16:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix
- removed erroneous 'regain energy' in tooltip
- fixed bookshelf cannot contain all books
- a noble attempt trying to fix borderless mode, idk what i did but i tried sth
- maybe fixed old save wipes relationship
- fixed 7/8 ghost pot shop stock

Polish
- spanish translation? i think???
- interactable sparkles only show alongside [shift]
- tutorial objective text animation to call for attention
- longer activity ui title border
- option for record player to override other music
- cleaned up some art outline

