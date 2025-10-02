Fix

- removed erroneous 'regain energy' in tooltip

- fixed bookshelf cannot contain all books

- a noble attempt trying to fix borderless mode, idk what i did but i tried sth

- maybe fixed old save wipes relationship

- fixed 7/8 ghost pot shop stock



Polish

- spanish translation? i think???

- interactable sparkles only show alongside [shift]

- tutorial objective text animation to call for attention

- longer activity ui title border

- option for record player to override other music

- cleaned up some art outline

