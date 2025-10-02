Fix
- removed erroneous 'regain energy' in tooltip
- fixed bookshelf cannot contain all books
- a noble attempt trying to fix borderless mode, idk what i did but i tried sth
- maybe fixed old save wipes relationship
- fixed 7/8 ghost pot shop stock
Polish
- spanish translation? i think???
- interactable sparkles only show alongside [shift]
- tutorial objective text animation to call for attention
- longer activity ui title border
- option for record player to override other music
- cleaned up some art outline
0.9.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update