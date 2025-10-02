Hello Slayers! 👋

We’ve just released a small but useful update for Sin Slayers: Meat & Greed. Thanks a lot for your feedback – it really helps us polish the game step by step!

🛠 Patch Notes

Changes:

Multiple displays support – now you can choose which monitor the game appears on (via the settings menu). Bigger Close button – the “Close” button in all pop-up windows is now ~50% larger. Other small fixes and improvements.

Join our Discord server to share feedback: https://discord.gg/q3jm9w5Tcj

Have a great digging! ⛏️