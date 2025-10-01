 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20211807 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • You can now favorite a layout to be automatically loaded on startup. The default old behavior is preserved, so layout slot 8 will be automatically loaded if you do not favorite a layout. This behavior will be removed eventually.

  • Updated localization files for various languages.

  • Updated OpenVR API. (I'm only pointing this out so that if issues occur I have a place to trace it back to.)

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where auto-detecting the proper localization didn't work for ko-KR (Korean) locale.

  • Fixed an issue where the Layout Manager Widget / Performance Monitor Widget could block the interactions on different parts of the wrist / toolbar.

  • Fixed an issue where the styling for descriptions in the Settings overlay was missing.

