In this hotfix:
- Fixed an issue with tutorials getting stuck
- Added blocking of capacitors, diodes, and ICs if we have not yet completed the relevant course
- Improved interaction with the workstation
- UI fixes
- The operating ranges of the power supply in the boards have been corrected
- Fixed saving of packages in Equip missions
- Fixed an issue with the bluescreen appearing in missions where it shouldn't
- Fixed config.ini save in terminal
- Fixed rating of terminal programming missions
- Fixed an issue with cd .. and cd ~
- Fixed temperature limit issue in BIOS
- Minor fixes in tutorials
Thank you for your reports and feedback!
See you soon,
ServiceIT Team
