1 October 2025 Build 20211712
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

In this hotfix:

  • Fixed an issue with tutorials getting stuck
  • Added blocking of capacitors, diodes, and ICs if we have not yet completed the relevant course
  • Improved interaction with the workstation
  • UI fixes
  • The operating ranges of the power supply in the boards have been corrected
  • Fixed saving of packages in Equip missions
  • Fixed an issue with the bluescreen appearing in missions where it shouldn't
  • Fixed config.ini save in terminal
  • Fixed rating of terminal programming missions
  • Fixed an issue with cd .. and cd ~
  • Fixed temperature limit issue in BIOS
  • Minor fixes in tutorials

Thank you for your reports and feedback!

See you soon,
ServiceIT Team

