1 October 2025 Build 20211653 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- sorry about the last play test, now game controllers are fixed for real this time!

- Boss fight is much harder

- KB voice lines are reduced

- fixed camera smoothness. it no longer whips around.

