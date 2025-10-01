This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
We decided not to release 6.11.0 last night due to discovering another serious bug during our testing, so we fixed that and skipped straight to 6.12.0.
Changes:
Added a new combat maneuver for the Gemini interceptor: the wingover (which is effectively an instant 180-degree spin).
Gemini now plays a little "teleport" visual effect when it performs any combat maneuver, as it performs them all instantly.
Added updated 3d visuals for the advanced MARS weapons. The upgraded rocket pods now have unique visuals that reflect the upgraded rockets too.
Slightly updated the air combat UI so it's more obvious which of the aircraft infopanels on the right is currently selected.
Added some new sound effects to the air combat cannon weapons.
Balance Changes:
Upgraded vehicle armour now has scaling Hardness values in the same way infantry armour does, which should make vehicles much more resilient in the mid / late game.
Melee units are now more aggressive. This should make Reapers more likely to aggressively close, rather than passively milling around.
Improved the way that the AI handles burst fire weapons, which fixes various instances where Sebillians and enemy Sentry Guns would not fire their weapons despite having a relatively good shot available.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash that would occur at the end of a combat mission if you loaded a save during that mission.
Fixed a crash that could occur if a terror site spawned in certain locations on the Geoscape.
Fixed a bug where killing Infiltrators would not reduce the daily Doomsday gain.
Fixed an issue where if a unit was given an attack order when moving, it would sometimes run back to the start of their move instead of attacking.
Fixed an issue where Psyons would sometimes shoot Xenonauts dead immediately after Mind Controlling them.
Fixed the aircraft weapon tooltip incorrectly displaying a "0" value for all missile Turn Rates.
Fixed a small timing issue at the end of the ending cinematic.
Fixed the MARS / ARES and the Mentarch movement animations sometimes taking too long to finish playing the movement sound and begin the next action.
Fixed some mis-set translation strings for the Chinese translations.
Changed depots in experimental branch