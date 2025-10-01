This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

We decided not to release 6.11.0 last night due to discovering another serious bug during our testing, so we fixed that and skipped straight to 6.12.0.

Changes:

Added a new combat maneuver for the Gemini interceptor: the wingover (which is effectively an instant 180-degree spin).

Gemini now plays a little "teleport" visual effect when it performs any combat maneuver, as it performs them all instantly.

Added updated 3d visuals for the advanced MARS weapons. The upgraded rocket pods now have unique visuals that reflect the upgraded rockets too.

Slightly updated the air combat UI so it's more obvious which of the aircraft infopanels on the right is currently selected.

Added some new sound effects to the air combat cannon weapons.

Balance Changes:

Upgraded vehicle armour now has scaling Hardness values in the same way infantry armour does, which should make vehicles much more resilient in the mid / late game.

Melee units are now more aggressive. This should make Reapers more likely to aggressively close, rather than passively milling around.

Improved the way that the AI handles burst fire weapons, which fixes various instances where Sebillians and enemy Sentry Guns would not fire their weapons despite having a relatively good shot available.

Bugfixes: