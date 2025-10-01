This update IS compatible with savegames from previous v0.98.0!

OVERVIEW:

Hi survivors! I’m still deep into 0.99, focusing on rivers and emergent narrative. In the meantime I’ve piled up a solid batch of tweaks, improvements, and fixes for 0.98, so here comes version 0.98.15. The list is hefty, so I’ve condensed the highlights below. As always, you can read the full changelog for every detail. Happy reading, and have fun playing!

Here a summary for v0.98.15:

AUDIO:

- Increased ambience sounds variation, with 4 new looping tracks for daytime, and 2 new ones for nighttime.

- Most ambience sounds have been de-noised and balanced in volume, and starting second is randomized to increase variation when moving quickly on the map.

INTERFACE:

- Extensive enhancements to interface text formatting and colors:

...... All mouseover texts have better formatting, with more colors suggesting their state (value color depending on magnitude, "raw" for meat shown in red, parenthesis shown in gray, etc).

...... Most key hints and important values are now shown in bold and coloured (magenta).

...... (Survival) Messages text like "something is cooked" (et similia) have more varied colors indicating their context (magenta -> things happening, cyan -> things done, green -> good things, orange/red-> bad things).

...... (Survival) Survival panel texts are now coloured to improve readibility, and according to season/humidity.

...... (Survival) Character panel texts (stats) are now coloured according to their magnitude.

...... Inspected animal panel texts are now coloured according to their magnitude.

- (Survival) Added item stats in the crafting/building tooltips of most recipes, like Damage: 6/10, Bleed: 4/10 and so on, depending on item type.

- (Survival) Crafting and Building panels have been separated, and now each have its own action (having one large panel for both was becoming convoluted, especially with new future recipes).

- (Survival) Animals overview screen revamped: population thresholds now take into account island size, added more variation to text descriptions and improved formatting and colors.

- Added Egg age when inspecting it (Survival: age accuracy depending on Zoology skill, or if the player did see the Egg being layed).

- (Survival) Added a red arrow pointing towards the inspected animal, when it's off-screen.

SURVIVAL:

- Deep rebalancing to Metabolism, Muscle and Fat mechanics:

...... Initial Metabolism is now your Metabolism "equilibrium", which is the value your body will tend to if other conditions don't force it otherwise (it was previously always 100).

...... Body Muscle increase calculation (from Soreness, Calories, Proteins etc) revisited to be more coherent and balanced, and drain less kcal/prot.

...... The impact of Proteins or Fat on Body Muscle decay now caps at 50%, meaning you get maximum benefits (for keeping muscle) from them long before they are maxed.

...... Metabolism has less impact on Body Muscle increase (the difference was excessive).

...... Body Fat gain rate is 5x higher when Calories reach 100% (could be considered a fix, since it was intended to work like that).

...... Body Fat decay rate from character actions is exponential, not linear (meaning high effort activities burn fat much quicker than low effort ones).

...... Muscle Soreness gain rate increased globally by 10%, and decay increased slightly when well fed.

...... Base Fullness (both solid and liquid) decay increased slightly (stomach empties a bit faster).

...... Burning excessive Proteins now releases slightly more kcal.

...... Minor rebalancing to Metabolism fluctuations.

- When the Light Fire minigame is enabled, taking damage or breaking a Stone while lighting a fire now only occurs on failed strike attempts, no longer being tied to the Firemaking skill, as landing a strike already depends on it. This makes the mechanic feel less punishing for skilled players and less random overall. Also, made additional minor improvements.

- Damage from stumbling strongly reduced, with a small chance to suffer higher damage (reduced with Athletics >100 -> from 20% chance to 0% at 110 Athletics). Also, added pain sound when getting higher damage.

ANIMALS:

- Improvements to animal nest/carcass protecting behaviours:

...... (Survival) T-Rex and Troodon will get angry when the player pulls a carcass they want to eat, and will attack (depending on how hungry and strong they are compared to you).

...... (Survival) Female Triceratops will warn the player (and possibly attack) if he/she is too close to carcass of another Triceratops, just like males do.

...... (Survival) Improved how nesting animals guard for their eggs, making them (especially Triceratops) less "telepatic", but still quite protective. Also, female T-Rex will notice when you eat her egg straight away, and react accordingly (like Triceps and Troodons).

...... Nesting animals will not abandon their nest as long as they can smell their eggs (still alive) nearby, even if they're not in the nest.

...... Didelphodon finding a carcass will call for its lair's mates, so they can all feast on it.

- Adult T-Rexes will now eat Meat pieces when they come across them.

- Troodon biting power reduced by 33% (against both other animals and the player), this also results in them being less aggressive.

STRUCTURES:

- (Survival) Reduced materials needed to build/mantain some structures:

...... Wood Wall: 10 -> 6 Resin

...... Wood Door: 8 -> 4 Resin

...... Drying Rack: 12 -> 10 Stick

- (Survival) When placing a Fire Pit, RMB/Q/E can be used to prioritize SMALL or BIG stones, to get a bigger or smaller firepit without tinkering with the stones on the ground.

OBJECTS:

- (Survival) When stopping hovering the mouse over a craft/build recipe, stones will always return on top on leaves, so they'll no longer blow away with the wind.

- (Survival) When eaten, "fresh Fish" (>50% condition) have 2x less chance to cause poisoning.

FIXES:

- Fixed a serious bug causing some Didelphodons to not be assigned to their actual Lair during island generation, leading to odd glitches when come out of it.

- Fixed cases where animals only "touched" their target without registering a hit, and made their turning smoother, reducing jittery movements.

- (Survival) Fixed a (still present) character freeze rarely happening when dragging items on a Fire Pit (also fixes affected saves).