1 October 2025 Build 20211401 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Brawl Bar DLC is now available to purchase on Mac OS! ːsteamhappyː

Even the workshop works, both for downloading from and uploading to it!

Get it now for 10% off this week:

That's all, that's the news.

Changed files in this update

macOS Brok Mac Depot 949482
