Wow, so this all started a few years back when me and some friends decided, "Dangit, we play enough video games, we should make one ourselves!"

And here we are.

Midnight Murder Maze is our freshman offering and as such, it is loved for all of its successes as we as shortcomings. We certainly hope you all enjoy it much and we look forward to hearing about your favorite traps and buffs!

Thank you with all of my heart to Alex, Eric, Rock, Cass and everyone else who helped support us to this point.

Cheers,

LazySumo