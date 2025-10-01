More QoL updates!



We had some backend disruptions last night, but everything should be all good and fixed now.



Skaldsong 1.3.1:

=========

- Added when a player without permissions joins the lobby, the host will be prompted to give them permissions.

- Added when a player attempts to make an action, if they do not have a character assigned, the host will be prompted if they wish to assign a character to that player.

- Added last name sort option for characters.

- Added 'Purge Earlier Messages' option when right clicking a message in the chat box.

- Fixed not being to add faction members after filling the list in the faction menu. You can now add them by right clicking on existing members.

- Fixed quickstart menu disappearing after hitting 'create lobby'

- Backend updates