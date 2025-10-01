 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20211298 Edited 1 October 2025 – 19:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

More QoL updates!

We had some backend disruptions last night, but everything should be all good and fixed now.

Skaldsong 1.3.1:
=========
- Added when a player without permissions joins the lobby, the host will be prompted to give them permissions.

- Added when a player attempts to make an action, if they do not have a character assigned, the host will be prompted if they wish to assign a character to that player.

- Added last name sort option for characters.

- Added 'Purge Earlier Messages' option when right clicking a message in the chat box.

- Fixed not being to add faction members after filling the list in the faction menu. You can now add them by right clicking on existing members.

- Fixed quickstart menu disappearing after hitting 'create lobby'

- Backend updates

