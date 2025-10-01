This is the first official playtest build in preparation for a public demo. A lot of things still will be updated in the following days as bugs are found and fixed (and there WILL be bugs!), but it should be playable and fun. Please test it out and give us any feedback you might wish. There is a forward with this build to give you ideas what could be helpful to tell us! Thanks again!
First Playtest Build LIVE!
