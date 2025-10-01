The wait is over, and it’s time for our next update to Elestrals Clash! As noted in our previous development update, we’ve adjusted our patch release cadence to allow for more significant card updates and additional content. Here's everything that will be in the 0.109 patch going live later today.

New Cards Added:

Elestrals Clash! has added twenty new functional cards in this patch, including a handful from Divine Champions: Lifestream! We’ve elected to add packages of cards designed to work well together so that you can hit the ladder with a brand new deck right away. The groups are listed below:

Shockingly Fun Guys

Funglow

Brontoglow

Funglow Charged

Brontoglow Supercharged

Sparkitt Champion of Zeus

Thunderstorm Supercell

Foretellers

Glimbatt Champion of Apollo

Novacore Champion of Apollo

Solar Burst

Guardian of Light

Envoys of Hermes

Carryoff Champion of Hermes

Carryon Champion of Hermes

Avialith Champion of Hermes

Hermes’ Trickery

Hot Ones

Kindleo Champion of Hestia

Leonite Champion of Hestia

Phrostphall

Morphrost Terror Form

Morphrost Chimera Form

Emphrostix Champion of Khione

Where did this Hopperoo come from

Hopperoo

New Clash! Ban & Restricted List:

In addition to new cards, we’re introducing a Clash!-exclusive Ban & Restricted List! This ban list is meant to provide a fresh and unique experience in your Clash! games, and will remain in place until every card from the Elestrals TCG main series is available. (Once the TCG and Clash! are aligned with the same card pool, the Ban & Restricted Lists will match.) For now, enjoy the BIG CHANGE!

Limited to 1 (per deck):

Vysceris (Base Set)

Astrabbit

Cedarsaur

Narpoon

Galaxea Champion of Poseidon

Soarlet Champion of Aeolus

Ursa Den

Hibearnation

Limited to 2 (per deck):

Ambrosia

Shield of Achilles

Poison Tipped Arrow

The Clash! Ban & Restricted List will be updated frequently. Some of the cards listed above may be adjusted in the future, based on how the Elestrals Clash! metagame develops. Stay tuned for more news and updates in the future.

Please continue to share your feedback on Elestrals Clash! and your experience with new format!

New Tutorial:

The Elestrals Clash! Tutorial is currently being redeveloped for a stronger impact and experience. The first part of the new tutorial has been added into the game.

This new tutorial features a fully narrated and guided experience to help new Casters learn the game!

This new tutorial experience will be releasing in parts and the first one is included in Patch Update .109. Whether you’re a brand new player or an experienced Caster, we’d love to hear your feedback on this new onboarding experience!

Pandora's Box - THE FOREST PROTECTOR

The Great Protector of the Forest is here!

The powers of Earth swell and surge in this month’s Pandora’s Box as the warriors of the Forest assemble. Use your keys for a chance to unlock Stellar Vysceris and Poison-Tipped Arrow, a Legendary Statue of Demeter, or the new Stellar Centaurbor Buddy!

Clash Pass - LOCH NECESSARY

Time to Loch into a new CLASH PASS!

This month’s Clash Pass goes deep with new cards and rewards to enjoy! Clash and claim the epic Stellar Lochagon Buddy, alongside, the Divine God of the Seas, Poseidon, and the Stellar Lochagon prize card! Water are you waiting for!

Misc. Updates and Bug Fixes

[Quests] The “Win Games” Weekly Quest has been reduced from 15 to 10 Clash wins.

[Bug fix] Fixed the issue where Gnawbie wouldn’t trigger in certain circumstances.

[Bug fix] Fixed the issue where Argo would cause a game error if there were no targets during resolution.

[Bug fix] Fixed the issue where Spirits enchanted to an Elestral affected by Shield of Achilles did not display in the Underworld.

[Bug fix] Fixed the issue where "Spirit only" achievements did not track.

Experience Elestrals Clash! on Steam TODAY for Free!

We have more exciting features and updates coming to Clash! in the near future. Stay tuned for more updates and continue sharing your feedback via the Elestrals Community Discord. Become a Member Today!

Discord.gg/Elestrals