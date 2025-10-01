The wait is over, and it’s time for our next update to Elestrals Clash! As noted in our previous development update, we’ve adjusted our patch release cadence to allow for more significant card updates and additional content. Here's everything that will be in the 0.109 patch going live later today.
New Cards Added:
Elestrals Clash! has added twenty new functional cards in this patch, including a handful from Divine Champions: Lifestream! We’ve elected to add packages of cards designed to work well together so that you can hit the ladder with a brand new deck right away. The groups are listed below:
Shockingly Fun Guys
Funglow
Brontoglow
Funglow Charged
Brontoglow Supercharged
Sparkitt Champion of Zeus
Thunderstorm Supercell
Foretellers
Glimbatt Champion of Apollo
Novacore Champion of Apollo
Solar Burst
Guardian of Light
Envoys of Hermes
Carryoff Champion of Hermes
Carryon Champion of Hermes
Avialith Champion of Hermes
Hermes’ Trickery
Hot Ones
Kindleo Champion of Hestia
Leonite Champion of Hestia
Phrostphall
Morphrost Terror Form
Morphrost Chimera Form
Emphrostix Champion of Khione
Where did this Hopperoo come from
Hopperoo
New Clash! Ban & Restricted List:
In addition to new cards, we’re introducing a Clash!-exclusive Ban & Restricted List! This ban list is meant to provide a fresh and unique experience in your Clash! games, and will remain in place until every card from the Elestrals TCG main series is available. (Once the TCG and Clash! are aligned with the same card pool, the Ban & Restricted Lists will match.) For now, enjoy the BIG CHANGE!
Limited to 1 (per deck):
Vysceris (Base Set)
Astrabbit
Cedarsaur
Narpoon
Galaxea Champion of Poseidon
Soarlet Champion of Aeolus
Ursa Den
Hibearnation
Limited to 2 (per deck):
Ambrosia
Shield of Achilles
Poison Tipped Arrow
The Clash! Ban & Restricted List will be updated frequently. Some of the cards listed above may be adjusted in the future, based on how the Elestrals Clash! metagame develops. Stay tuned for more news and updates in the future.
Please continue to share your feedback on Elestrals Clash! and your experience with new format!
New Tutorial:
The Elestrals Clash! Tutorial is currently being redeveloped for a stronger impact and experience. The first part of the new tutorial has been added into the game.
This new tutorial features a fully narrated and guided experience to help new Casters learn the game!
This new tutorial experience will be releasing in parts and the first one is included in Patch Update .109. Whether you’re a brand new player or an experienced Caster, we’d love to hear your feedback on this new onboarding experience!
Pandora's Box - THE FOREST PROTECTOR
The Great Protector of the Forest is here!
The powers of Earth swell and surge in this month’s Pandora’s Box as the warriors of the Forest assemble. Use your keys for a chance to unlock Stellar Vysceris and Poison-Tipped Arrow, a Legendary Statue of Demeter, or the new Stellar Centaurbor Buddy!
Clash Pass - LOCH NECESSARY
Time to Loch into a new CLASH PASS!
This month’s Clash Pass goes deep with new cards and rewards to enjoy! Clash and claim the epic Stellar Lochagon Buddy, alongside, the Divine God of the Seas, Poseidon, and the Stellar Lochagon prize card! Water are you waiting for!
Misc. Updates and Bug Fixes
[Quests] The “Win Games” Weekly Quest has been reduced from 15 to 10 Clash wins.
[Bug fix] Fixed the issue where Gnawbie wouldn’t trigger in certain circumstances.
[Bug fix] Fixed the issue where Argo would cause a game error if there were no targets during resolution.
[Bug fix] Fixed the issue where Spirits enchanted to an Elestral affected by Shield of Achilles did not display in the Underworld.
[Bug fix] Fixed the issue where "Spirit only" achievements did not track.
Experience Elestrals Clash! on Steam TODAY for Free!
We have more exciting features and updates coming to Clash! in the near future. Stay tuned for more updates and continue sharing your feedback via the Elestrals Community Discord. Become a Member Today!
