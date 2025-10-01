ADDED
- Brand new main menu soundtrack, unfortunately was not ready in time for the release of 8.0.0 and the new art style, composed by the same artist.
- Close/Minimize buttons to the tutorial window.
- Loading wheel in the multiplayer button for when the game chats with the server.
CHANGED
- Multiplayer compatibility version.
- Manual (PDF), fixed incoherences and added Convoy section.
- Increased online chat max slots from 100 to 500.
- Improved clarity regarding landings in the tutorial (unit needing to be located on a tile adjacent to the tile where you want it to land).
- Login, register, password recovery, and account deletion buttons in the multiplayer menu will now be disabled whenever the game chatting with the server (to prevent request spamming that does nothing but waste everyone's time and resources).
- When you override the manpower of a tile in the map editor, and when that tile became occupied during the game, the regular 'occupied' value of the tile (found in the Tiles editor) would be used instead of calculated from the override you chose. Now, an automatic override of the occupied value is calculated, as 1/5th of the value, to respect the base game ratio between occupied and non occupied tiles.
- Land and naval mines are now allowed to be deployed on victory points, as long as they are not reinforcement tiles.
- Much more properties are now exported to CSV in the Units editor.
FIXED
- Upgrading/Downgrading unit error message thrown in real time multiplayer.
- AA units were restricted from targeting enemy land units further than 1 tile away, even when they attack range stat was set to any number higher than 1.
- Steam Cloud save files were not available when trying to host a real time online game.
- Korean, Japanese, and Chinese number order issue with units naming.
- Incompatibility between the mountaineer and truck/mechanized option, when trying to move on a mountain and having both options active on your unit.
Changed files in this update