1 October 2025 Build 20210949
Update notes via Steam Community
- More fixes related to AMD cards breaking some particle systems, hitting performance. If you find issues related to this description, please report them, thank you!
- Added Ancestor description and cinematic to the basement level for better understanding of combat mechanics.
- More performance improvements.
- Alert levels slightly increased in Normal Mode, and Doubled in Hardcore Mode.
- Improved materials on Ancestors for cinematics and close ups.

