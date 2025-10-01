- More fixes related to AMD cards breaking some particle systems, hitting performance. If you find issues related to this description, please report them, thank you!
- Added Ancestor description and cinematic to the basement level for better understanding of combat mechanics.
- More performance improvements.
- Alert levels slightly increased in Normal Mode, and Doubled in Hardcore Mode.
- Improved materials on Ancestors for cinematics and close ups.
New update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update