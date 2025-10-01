- Increased walking speed
- Increased sprinting speed
- Increased stamina amount
- Increased stamina recovery amount
- Decreased stamina consumption
- Adjusted playrate for sprinting animation
- Changed conditions for sprint recovery code
- Decreased volume multiplier of sprint recovery sound cues
- Changed values on curve for acceleration and deceleration for walk to run states
- Decreased values for eye adaptation [result faster adaptation]
- Decreased values on atmospheric scattering when night comes in [result scene become darker a bit faster to match local day/night time]
- Many static objects have been simplified
- Many materials now have master_material_domain [may result reduce unnecessary additional shaders compilations]
- Reduced amount of emissive lights for serums materials
- Increased amount of emissive lights for random sparks across mansion
- Increased amount of emissive lights for fireflies at night
- Adjusted volume for several sounds
NEW:
- Added lore-note’s: logbook_1; logbook_2; logbook_3
OTHER_FIXES:
- Fixed few foliage types who were “dancing” while day/night cycle was playing
- Fixed incorrect focal distance values while player changing screen resolution
- Fixed incorrect DPI of widgets due to screen resolution changing
- Fixed incorrect echo effects on several sound cues in water_pipe_bp
- Fixed incorrect spawn of sound cue of low stamina while stamina was full
- Fixed several dirty areas where player could drop off and stuck
- Fixed blueprint interface logical flow in several codes to prevent crashes
- Fixed incorrect version number in w_game_build_info
BUG_FIXES:
- Fixed consumables conditions softlock during right_arm changing state
- Fixed several new blueprints have not starting there code upon spawn
- Fixed user_settings keeps reverting to defaults
- Fixed selected options in settings tab is has not highlighting correctly
- Fixed incorrect logic for mathematical macroses
Changed files in this update