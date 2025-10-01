 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20210817 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
UPDATED:

  1. Increased walking speed
  2. Increased sprinting speed
  3. Increased stamina amount
  4. Increased stamina recovery amount
  5. Decreased stamina consumption
  6. Adjusted playrate for sprinting animation
  7. Changed conditions for sprint recovery code
  8. Decreased volume multiplier of sprint recovery sound cues
  9. Changed values on curve for acceleration and deceleration for walk to run states
  10. Decreased values for eye adaptation [result faster adaptation]
  11. Decreased values on atmospheric scattering when night comes in [result scene become darker a bit faster to match local day/night time]
  12. Many static objects have been simplified
  13. Many materials now have master_material_domain [may result reduce unnecessary additional shaders compilations]
  14. Reduced amount of emissive lights for serums materials
  15. Increased amount of emissive lights for random sparks across mansion
  16. Increased amount of emissive lights for fireflies at night
  17. Adjusted volume for several sounds


NEW:

  1. Added lore-note’s: logbook_1; logbook_2; logbook_3


OTHER_FIXES:

  1. Fixed few foliage types who were “dancing” while day/night cycle was playing
  2. Fixed incorrect focal distance values while player changing screen resolution
  3. Fixed incorrect DPI of widgets due to screen resolution changing
  4. Fixed incorrect echo effects on several sound cues in water_pipe_bp
  5. Fixed incorrect spawn of sound cue of low stamina while stamina was full
  6. Fixed several dirty areas where player could drop off and stuck
  7. Fixed blueprint interface logical flow in several codes to prevent crashes
  8. Fixed incorrect version number in w_game_build_info


BUG_FIXES:

  1. Fixed consumables conditions softlock during right_arm changing state
  2. Fixed several new blueprints have not starting there code upon spawn
  3. Fixed user_settings keeps reverting to defaults
  4. Fixed selected options in settings tab is has not highlighting correctly
  5. Fixed incorrect logic for mathematical macroses

