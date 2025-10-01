In this update, we added shiny charms! Shiny charms have a chance of appearing whenever you get a charm and are alt art version of the normal charm + some cool particle effects. Not only do these shiny charms change their appearance, but they also add or change how the charm works! For example, the bloo charm previously just let the card combo with blue, but the shiny variant also draws you a card on top of that when playing it! Or some charms like Multi that had a negative aspect to it where it made the card cost 1 more, the shiny variant removes that negative aspect. On top of this, we also added a new achievement you can get by getting a shiny charm, happy hunting!

Shiny charms! Variants of previous charms that are stronger and cooler looking, almost doubling our total charm count

1 new achievement associated with the shiny charms

Light balancing

<-- Cool new shiny charm

