1 October 2025 Build 20210580 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update, we added shiny charms! Shiny charms have a chance of appearing whenever you get a charm and are alt art version of the normal charm + some cool particle effects. Not only do these shiny charms change their appearance, but they also add or change how the charm works! For example, the bloo charm previously just let the card combo with blue, but the shiny variant also draws you a card on top of that when playing it! Or some charms like Multi that had a negative aspect to it where it made the card cost 1 more, the shiny variant removes that negative aspect. On top of this, we also added a new achievement you can get by getting a shiny charm, happy hunting!

Summary:

  • Shiny charms! Variants of previous charms that are stronger and cooler looking, almost doubling our total charm count

  • 1 new achievement associated with the shiny charms

  • Light balancing

<-- Cool new shiny charm

As always, we love feedback and adding your ideas to the game, so feel free to join our Discord and give your input!

Our Discord

Changed files in this update

