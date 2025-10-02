Hi hello everyone.

Over two years ago, I promised a rework to this game, and its finally time. Mik 1.0 is playable now for FREE. You can basically take this as an prototype / older version of the new Mik. (you should totally wishlist)

Theres new levels, achievements and an entire OST.

Watch the trailer here:

Wha...

t...actually is this version?

This Mik version is the update I was developing and documenting through a few devlogs (on this steam page), originally meant to be... well an update. Eventually it morphed into its completely own game (the new Mik, on a different steam page) which I have been developing the past years.

This version dates to late 2023 (a bit after the announcement of switching pages). Its basically an version of the game that I almost released but kinda killed off. You can basically take this as an prototype / older version of the new Mik.

Most of the content is the actual content meant to release as an update to this game, with the only exception being me polishing up the game, fixing bugs and creating and OST so I can properly release it and be done with it.

Why...

did you develop this? (and why was the game delisted?)

Well like I mentioned I said that I would deliver an Update to this game so I kinda had to go through with it. I also want to just be finally "done" with this and not have an unfinished game with its own entire steam page nagging the back of my mind.

The game was delisted after I moved the update to a new steam page to be its own game. Due to me not using Version Control back then (lmao), I essentially lost all access to project version which was released on steam, so I delisted it since I thought it was a bad game and I had no way off bringing bugfixes.

More info on the WHATS and WHYS and some behind the scenes stuff on this FREE patreon post

Changelog

Entirely new Game (3 Levels)

New Achievements

OST

Uhhmmmm

Since this IS the "1.0" release of the game, this will be the final content update of the game. Since I have the project files again I can actually update and maintain the game so there will be bugfixes and potential QOL changes, but I wouldnt get my hopes up.

Anyways thank you for reading and thank you for reading and supporting the game till now, even if it was (and maybe still is) MID

-Stefaaan