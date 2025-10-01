 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20210496 Edited 1 October 2025 – 17:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.0.4

Main game:
  • Set the default graphics renderer on Windows to OpenGL
  • If you still want to use the Vulkan renderer, you can set your launch options to: --renderers vulkan We have found that this will cause stability issues on AMD graphics cards, though.
  • Added completion markers to the atom map, for easier bragging
  • Chart tweaks for Rhythmic Shield (Hard)
  • Visual tweaks for Ladybug Castle and público cautivo
  • Disabling VFX no longer disables the special lose condition in DAMOCLISM
  • Fixed accessibility options getting set to an invalid state after trying to enter DAMOCLISM with VFX disabled

Level editor and custom levels:
  • Fixed crashes relating to attempting to set song select art
  • Play Sound events no longer trigger when playback is started after their time

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3045201
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3045202
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3045203
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link