Version 1.0.4

Main game:
- Set the default graphics renderer on Windows to OpenGL
- If you still want to use the Vulkan renderer, you can set your launch options to:
--renderers vulkanWe have found that this will cause stability issues on AMD graphics cards, though.
- Added completion markers to the atom map, for easier bragging
- Chart tweaks for Rhythmic Shield (Hard)
- Visual tweaks for Ladybug Castle and público cautivo
- Disabling VFX no longer disables the special lose condition in DAMOCLISM
- Fixed accessibility options getting set to an invalid state after trying to enter DAMOCLISM with VFX disabled
Level editor and custom levels:
- Fixed crashes relating to attempting to set song select art
- Play Sound events no longer trigger when playback is started after their time
