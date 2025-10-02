 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20210449
Update notes via Steam Community

Can you hear us, streamers... tuning in progress The language barrier...is...disappearing...

🛠️ Fixes and Performance Improvements

Model Loading: Faster & International! 🚀

Sorry "モデルをロード中..." was Japanese-only!

English users: "What does that even mean...?" Us: "Really sorry...we didn't realize..."

Now it's completely fixed.

  • All status messages now multilingual

    • Japanese environment: Japanese display

      • English environment: English display

        • Mixed languages? Never again!

    • 30+ messages thoroughly fixed

      • Errors, progress, everything is clear

        • Graduate from "I don't know what's happening"!

Riva Translation: UI Freeze Eliminated! ⚡

10-second freeze on first load...that's history now.

How did we fix it?

  • Made model loading asynchronous

    • Complete separation of UI thread and model loading

      • Progress bar moves smoothly!

        • No more "Is it frozen?" worries

First-time Riva users can relax. UI stays responsive during loading. Feels 3x faster! (subjectively)

GPU Memory: Now Actually Released! 🧹

"Out of VRAM..." mystery solved.

Every time you switched Riva models...

  • Before: VRAM 4GB → 8GB → 12GB → OutOfMemory! 💀

  • After: VRAM 4GB → 4GB → 4GB → Always 4GB! ✨

Complete memory management overhaul:

  • Guaranteed release on model switch

    • Optimized device_map settings

      • Root cause of memory leaks eliminated!

        • 24-hour stream? 48 hours? Bring it on!

Chinese: Now Actually Recognized! 🇨🇳

Sorry "zh-CN" language code was throwing errors!

WhisperS2T engine: "zh-CN? Never heard of it..." Us: "It's Chinese..."

Fixed!

  • zh-CN → zh automatic conversion

    • Language code normalization implemented

      • Errors? Gone forever

        • Chinese streamers, sorry for the wait!

So What Got Better?

LiveCap is now friendly to streamers worldwide.

Japanese, English, Chinese - all equal. Smooth UI, healthy memory. Error messages you can actually read.

Less time configuring, more time streaming.

That's the v2.1.0.1 promise.

Coming next: improvements...continue...evolving... signal lost

Changed files in this update

