Can you hear us, streamers... tuning in progress The language barrier...is...disappearing...

🛠️ Fixes and Performance Improvements

Model Loading: Faster & International! 🚀

Sorry "モデルをロード中..." was Japanese-only!

English users: "What does that even mean...?" Us: "Really sorry...we didn't realize..."

Now it's completely fixed.

All status messages now multilingual Japanese environment: Japanese display English environment: English display Mixed languages? Never again! 30+ messages thoroughly fixed Errors, progress, everything is clear Graduate from "I don't know what's happening"!



Riva Translation: UI Freeze Eliminated! ⚡

10-second freeze on first load...that's history now.

How did we fix it?

Made model loading asynchronous Complete separation of UI thread and model loading Progress bar moves smoothly! No more "Is it frozen?" worries



First-time Riva users can relax. UI stays responsive during loading. Feels 3x faster! (subjectively)

GPU Memory: Now Actually Released! 🧹

"Out of VRAM..." mystery solved.

Every time you switched Riva models...

Before: VRAM 4GB → 8GB → 12GB → OutOfMemory! 💀

After: VRAM 4GB → 4GB → 4GB → Always 4GB! ✨

Complete memory management overhaul:

Guaranteed release on model switch Optimized device_map settings Root cause of memory leaks eliminated! 24-hour stream? 48 hours? Bring it on!



Chinese: Now Actually Recognized! 🇨🇳

Sorry "zh-CN" language code was throwing errors!

WhisperS2T engine: "zh-CN? Never heard of it..." Us: "It's Chinese..."

Fixed!

zh-CN → zh automatic conversion Language code normalization implemented Errors? Gone forever Chinese streamers, sorry for the wait!



So What Got Better?

LiveCap is now friendly to streamers worldwide.

Japanese, English, Chinese - all equal. Smooth UI, healthy memory. Error messages you can actually read.

Less time configuring, more time streaming.

That's the v2.1.0.1 promise.

Coming next: improvements...continue...evolving... signal lost