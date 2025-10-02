 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20210399
Update notes via Steam Community

Just in time for Halloween, a brand-new Casper level brings chills, laughs, and mischief. Beat the level to unlock Casper as a playable character. Light a pumpkin, dim the lights, and prepare for Casper's most spirited adventure yet because the new level is available now!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2759241
  • Loading history…
