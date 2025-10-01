A big большой batch of updates - as usual most ideas are heavily based on user-feedback:
Babel Themes: Many new effects such as black holes and holographic prisms. Type in any random word and it'll generate customization based on that word - discover new secret words!
AI MIDI Convert: uses AI (uses Transkun V2 code) to convert an mp3/wav to a MIDI file, accessible near the record button. Thank you noakopiano@ and LioK@ for the deep research & insights around AI midi conversion solutions and which ones are best/pros/cons etc.
Total & Daily Active Practice Time:
Unlike the total playtime, active practice time only takes into account the time when you are actively pressing notes or answering questions on game modes. Thanks Chelovedus@ for the idea.
Daily Quest: Each day you practice 15 minutes, you get coins - thanks 7vlw@ & noakopiano@ for the quest ideas.
Hand Separation:
Falling notes: As long as the MIDI file contains hand/track data, you can now choose which hand to practice and the colors can also be adjusted for each hand. Thanks Asijsky0bchodnik@ for the idea.
Live-play: the hand color + black key color can be customized during live-play. Thanks noakopiano@ for the idea.
Load/Save PNG images on the notepad: Thanks paul0915@ for the idea.
Reset All Settings Button: thanks yzoqnx@ for the idea.
9:16 vertical resolutions: perfect for social media or livestreams.
Smaller changes:
Typing Test Restarts: - Restarts automatically when complete, thanks MMynu@ for the idea.
Bug fixes: e.g. Wooting hanging keys, application hanging on quit, slightly reduced audio latency. Thank you to 7vlw@ and xurcs@ for the detailed bug reports.
Steam Total Playtime Achievements + Babel Achievements!
PianoGlow reached a cap of 100 achievements. I can't add more than 100 achievements until the game becomes more popular (in case you're curious, Steam only allows popular games to have more than 100 achievements, along with other features such as trading cards and custom profile backgrounds, this might take a few years - Steam automatically checks the games several times a day and provides this to popular games).
Thank you!
TheAlanski@
Changed files in this update