Custom support creator
There is a new custom support equipment creator which allows you to create many new items like ammokits
, medkits
, shield
and heal fields
, glowsticks
and airdrop flares
!
Editor hover and placement effect
Objects are now highlighted when hovered in the battle editor, making it easier to know what you will select before clicking. In addition, there is a small animation for placed objects to make the editor feel more alive!
Scripting support for unit traders
Various nodes have been added to allow you to turn any unit into a trader and modify their offers at any time!
Scripting naval vehicle spawning
All naval vehicles can now be spawned with scripting to add additional reinforcement. Each ship has predefined slots to spawn units, which will then be dropped off on the coast.
Ammo crate settings
There are new settings for ammo crates and small ammo packs to adjust their content. This can be helpful if you are using custom items, but have to adjust their functionality to fit the balancing of your map!
Scripting features
- Drag select is now possible while selecting references for ref collections
- Tags can now be added to triggers, lights, walls and fog in the scripting editor
- Added attack range input to SpawnGroundVehicle / SpawnTransportVehicle nodes
- Added Equipment/PreventDespawn node to prevent dropped weapons from being despawned
- Added Get/SetFovMult nodes to modify the player's camera fov
- Added Delayed N Loop which runs n times with a set delay in between iterations
- Added CooldownEx / ObjCooldownEx nodes with an additional output to run actions while on cooldown
- Added IsBlocking and IsAiming nodes for the player
- Added ReplaceWeapon node that works similarly to ReplaceUnitCustom, but uses the source unit and only changes its weapon
Other features and improvements
- Added the ship cannons as siege weapons with 4 different ammo variants
- Added an option to prevent equipment from being picked up
- Added an option to make doors blocked, disabling all interaction. These can only be opened through scripting
- Added a search bar for attachments in the equipment panel, unit creator, trading editor and weapon settings panel
- The color of modern modular doors can now be changed
- Added an 'all' button to ammo lists in the custom creators to ensure each caliber is included at least once
- Added separate sounds for custom vehicles: idle, running, start
- Added a 3D terminal in the item creator's testing area to spawn additional equipment for testing
- Added EMP grenade options to the custom grenade editor
Bug fixes
- Fixed some interaction bugs that could result in invisible UIs
- Fixed navigation problems related to doors on concrete triangle foundations
- Fixed muzzle flash positions of vehicle weapons
- Fixed several issues with the unit spawner settings panel in the battle editor
Changed files in this update