Other features and improvements

Added the ship cannons as siege weapons with 4 different ammo variants



Added an option to prevent equipment from being picked up



Added an option to make doors blocked , disabling all interaction. These can only be opened through scripting



, disabling all interaction. These can only be opened through scripting Added a search bar for attachments in the equipment panel, unit creator, trading editor and weapon settings panel



The color of modern modular doors can now be changed



Added an 'all' button to ammo lists in the custom creators to ensure each caliber is included at least once



Added separate sounds for custom vehicles: idle, running, start



Added a 3D terminal in the item creator's testing area to spawn additional equipment for testing



Added EMP grenade options to the custom grenade editor



Bug fixes

Fixed some interaction bugs that could result in invisible UIs



Fixed navigation problems related to doors on concrete triangle foundations



Fixed muzzle flash positions of vehicle weapons



Fixed several issues with the unit spawner settings panel in the battle editor



There is a new custom support equipment creator which allows you to create many new items likeandandObjects are now highlighted when hovered in the battle editor, making it easier to know what you will select before clicking. In addition, there is a small animation for placed objects to make the editor feel more alive!Various nodes have been added to allow you to turn any unit into a trader and modify their offers at any time!All naval vehicles can now be spawned with scripting to add additional reinforcement. Each ship has predefined slots to spawn units, which will then be dropped off on the coast.There are new settings for ammo crates and small ammo packs to adjust their content. This can be helpful if you are using custom items, but have to adjust their functionality to fit the balancing of your map!