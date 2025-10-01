 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20210309 Edited 1 October 2025 – 17:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
Auto save now gives a 5 seconds warning before it happens
Character customization recoloring no longer closes when you click out of it

Bugfixes:
Auto save no longer can trigger during cutscenes
Fixed a typo

