1 October 2025 Build 20210218 Edited 1 October 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 1.203 

  • Made the seat in the docks tavern easier to see/click for the fishguard (SPOILER- SEE PATCH NOTES IN FORUM)

  • Added another option to the “Mass Activate” spell– now you can choose whether your activated minions seek to attack their closest target, or whether they will spread out their targets between them

  • Fixed a rare bug that had Rebeka in the wrong place for the di Gradi sequence

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes had dead characters in standing pose after a game reload

Patch Notes 1.204-1.205 

  • Improved the Unstuck command’s calculation of a valid place to move you to (it should be robust now)

  • Increased the range of food items you can coax pigs and goats with

  • Fixed a logic error in Gerhardht’s conversation

  • Improved the sequencing of journal notes related to Séance

  • Added an extra nudge to help you with the chapter 9 (SPOILER) if you’re not making progress

  • Since chapter 12 can start unexpectedly, changed the picnic date so that it doesn’t switch to “stood up/abandoned” status until chapter 13.

  • In chapter 13 you can now to speak to (SPOILER)

  • Improved the wording if your meetings with Haelan are in an unusual sequence

  • Improved Aldis’ throne (visually)

Patch Notes 1.206 

  • Added dialogue with Nikos the gardener, where you can learn more about Zelig

  • Finished the Fen romance arc. Also in the end-game (SPOILER)

Patch Notes 1.207

  • Removed confusion about how to progress at the end of chapter 11, in some circumstances

  • Added some subtlety to the fate of (SPOILER)

  • Fixed a logical error that can happen when bringing support to collect the Devil’s Wood bark

  • Changed it so that the camera doesn’t keep trying to re-centre on the player in between minion activations in the Mass Activate spell

  • Changed it so that high-priority (core plot) journal entries are written in bold text

Changed files in this update

