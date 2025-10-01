Patch Notes 1.203

Fixed a bug that sometimes had dead characters in standing pose after a game reload

Fixed a rare bug that had Rebeka in the wrong place for the di Gradi sequence

Added another option to the “Mass Activate” spell– now you can choose whether your activated minions seek to attack their closest target, or whether they will spread out their targets between them

Made the seat in the docks tavern easier to see/click for the fishguard (SPOILER- SEE PATCH NOTES IN FORUM)

Patch Notes 1.204-1.205

Improved the Unstuck command’s calculation of a valid place to move you to (it should be robust now)

Increased the range of food items you can coax pigs and goats with

Fixed a logic error in Gerhardht’s conversation

Improved the sequencing of journal notes related to Séance

Added an extra nudge to help you with the chapter 9 (SPOILER) if you’re not making progress

Since chapter 12 can start unexpectedly, changed the picnic date so that it doesn’t switch to “stood up/abandoned” status until chapter 13.

In chapter 13 you can now to speak to (SPOILER)

Improved the wording if your meetings with Haelan are in an unusual sequence