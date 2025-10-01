Pedro Land DX has gotten a much-needed quality of life addition: A proper health system.

-All playable characters in Pedro Land DX (Pedro, Miguel, Rush, and Shamel) have 2 hit points.

-Fire Peppers and the Holy Gun powerups refill your hp if you're at half health.

-If a player has the Fire Pepper powerup, and is damaged by an enemy, they can lose the effect of the pepper.

-Players don't receive knockback like in the Pedro Lost Tales expansion, but they do have a longer duration of invincibility frames.

-Enemy collisions have been optimized. Some enemies remain unable to be jumped on, while others may receive damage if jumped on.

-Enemy bullets can still instakill you if you have no i-frames.



I hope this update makes the game a little less stressful for newcomers, and even veterans who haven't revisited this game in a while.

- Jared, main developer of Pedro Land DX.

