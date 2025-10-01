Pedro Land DX has gotten a much-needed quality of life addition: A proper health system.
-All playable characters in Pedro Land DX (Pedro, Miguel, Rush, and Shamel) have 2 hit points.
-Fire Peppers and the Holy Gun powerups refill your hp if you're at half health.
-If a player has the Fire Pepper powerup, and is damaged by an enemy, they can lose the effect of the pepper.
-Players don't receive knockback like in the Pedro Lost Tales expansion, but they do have a longer duration of invincibility frames.
-Enemy collisions have been optimized. Some enemies remain unable to be jumped on, while others may receive damage if jumped on.
-Enemy bullets can still instakill you if you have no i-frames.
I hope this update makes the game a little less stressful for newcomers, and even veterans who haven't revisited this game in a while.
- Jared, main developer of Pedro Land DX.
October 1st Patch ( A much needed one)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2013801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update