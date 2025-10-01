 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20210215 Edited 1 October 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Pedro Land DX has gotten a much-needed quality of life addition: A proper health system.
-All playable characters in Pedro Land DX (Pedro, Miguel, Rush, and Shamel) have 2 hit points.
-Fire Peppers and the Holy Gun powerups refill your hp if you're at half health.
-If a player has the Fire Pepper powerup, and is damaged by an enemy, they can lose the effect of the pepper.
-Players don't receive knockback like in the Pedro Lost Tales expansion, but they do have a longer duration of invincibility frames.
-Enemy collisions have been optimized. Some enemies remain unable to be jumped on, while others may receive damage if jumped on.
-Enemy bullets can still instakill you if you have no i-frames.

I hope this update makes the game a little less stressful for newcomers, and even veterans who haven't revisited this game in a while.
- Jared, main developer of Pedro Land DX.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2013801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link