2 October 2025 Build 20210199
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix for "I WILL **** YOU UP" achievement
  • Some visual fixes for flickering lights
  • Fix for a rare issue when trying to give provisions to Advisor
  • Further Spanish localisation fix

Windows 64-bit Depot 1373091
macOS Depot 1373093
