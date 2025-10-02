- Fix for "I WILL **** YOU UP" achievement
- Some visual fixes for flickering lights
- Fix for a rare issue when trying to give provisions to Advisor
- Further Spanish localisation fix
Build 1.0.31 - Patch #31
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1373091
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1373093
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update