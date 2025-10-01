My cousin found a pretty bad UI bug which is now patched.
Took a bit of time to deal with real life but should be back to some regular development grinding again!
Want to get the campaign mode started we have stories to tell :D
UI bug fix - back to the development grind!
Update notes via Steam Community
