Sup the 20 people who read this, today i am announcing a big update to an unreleased game: The Welcome to the Jungle Update! This isn't just a few tweaks and polishes; it's a fundamental evolution of the game, designed to add immense replayability, visual flair, and the quality-of-life improvements you've been asking for.

Let's dive right into what's new!

Spend Your Coins at the New Shop!

That's right, a new "Store" tile can now appear on your map timeline! This brand-new event provides a place to spend those hard-earned Coins on a variety of game-changing items. Inside the shop, you'll be able to:

Purchase a powerful, rotating Buff to add to your inventory. Don't like what's on offer? You can spend a few coins to reroll for a new one!

Buy extra Lives for your cards, available in singles or in a discounted bundle of ten.

Stock up on valuable Splits to duplicate your highest-value cards.

Purchase an entirely new Card to add to your hand.

The shop adds a whole new layer of strategy to your runs, making your coin total more important than ever.

Introducing: Play Styles

The biggest new feature is a complete overhaul of how you start your runs. We're introducing Play Styles, a new system that dramatically changes the core rules of the game from the very first turn. We're launching with a total of 8 unique styles to choose from!

Royal: The classic Fortiori experience you know and love.

Ancient: Start with 3 cards and a buff! Also Card risk increases at a much slower rate.

Synth: All empty map nodes are replaced by a random, more exciting event.

Matrix: Start with 10 cards, but you won't receive any more for the rest of the run. Choose your multiplications wisely.

Frosty Heights: Cards will freeze after 10 turns, and then shatter completely 5 turns later.

The Stage: Tapping a single card taps every single card on the board at once.

Jungle: A purer, more focused experience. Shops and coins are completely disabled. It's just you, your cards, and the numbers.

Mix:Can't decide? Let fate choose for you! This style combines the gameplay rules and visual themes of two other random styles for a truly chaotic and unique run every time.

Massive Content Expansion

To go along with the new Play Styles, we've more than tripled the amount of strategic modifiers in the game.

Over 55 New Buffs: Discover dozens of new ways to empower your cards and bend the rules in your favor.

Over 55 New Debuffs: Prepare for perilous new challenges that will force you to adapt your strategy on the fly.

These additions ensure that no two runs will ever feel the same.

A Fresh Coat of Paint: UI and Visual Overhaul

Image collage showing the new corner HUD, the "Balatro-style" card wobble, and the revamped Synthwave theme

We've rebuilt major parts of our interface and visuals from the ground up to be cleaner, more intuitive, and a lot more beautiful.

Brand New HUD: We've replaced the old top-center panels with a sleek, pixel-art corner display for your Coins, Splits, and Turn Count. The main Score and Last Product display is now a more contextual, dynamic element that transforms during boss fights to show their HP and name.

Living, Breathing Cards: Your cards are no longer static! We've implemented a new physics and animation system inspired by games like Balatro , giving each card subtle, independent sways, bobs, and wobbles. They feel more tangible and alive than ever before.

Revamped Themes: We've gone back to our existing themes and given them a major facelift. The Royal theme is more vibrant, and the Synthwave theme now features a stunning, dynamic neon grid background that reacts to your score! Every theme, from the new Jungle to the classic Ancient, has been polished to perfection.

Performance Boosts & The Nitty-Gritty Fixes

This update is also packed with under-the-hood improvements to make the game run smoother for everyone. We've optimized background processing, cached visual elements, and overhauled our rendering pipeline to reduce stutters and improve framerates.

And, of course, we've squashed a whole host of bugs! Here are some of the highlights:

The dreaded Troll Debuff now stacks correctly (we're sorry, and you're welcome).

Fixed a major bug in the core scoring logic where the product was not being correctly added to the previous score. Your scores should now accumulate as expected!

Tooltips will now properly disappear when modal windows (like the Buff Inventory or In-Game Menu) are opened.

The TAB key to open the Buff Inventory is now much more reliable and won't trigger during moments it shouldn't.

Fixed a bug where the tutorial could get stuck after certain actions.

...and many more minor fixes and stability improvements!

Demo will be updates soon (by this week) along with the new steam page reflecting the content the game has. We will be in steam fest too! see you there



Have fun and a great day!

-Cold