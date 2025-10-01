- Having Familiars in your party no longer causes activation of stairways to fail in the Xenos Crypt in Act V;
- Fixed an endless combat turn loop in one of the encounters at Rykad Minoris;
- Heinrix's cloak could duplicate when equipping a new one - fixed;
- Cold Trader's Acumen now consistently gives double bonus to skills;
- Removed an error speaker case at the Freight Line dialogue;
- Incendia no longer scoops the brain of the condemned man if the Rogue Trader has already executed him;
- Clicking on an unreachable position now causes a warning message instead of sending the character to the nearest available location;
- Hot on the Trail ability now allows only one enemy to be Trailed at a time;
- Point of Curiosity now costs 2 AP instead of 1 AP;
- Fixed a case of Error Speaker in the dialogue with Chorda on Footfall;
- Mandrakes now correctly die after attempting their death-triggered attack;
Hotfix 1.4.1.270 is live!
Update notes via Steam Community
With the huge 1.5 update rapidly approaching, we've found an opportunity to push some of the fixes for annoying issues forward, deploying them early. Enjoy!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2186681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update