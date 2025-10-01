 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20210047 Edited 1 October 2025 – 17:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
With the huge 1.5 update rapidly approaching, we've found an opportunity to push some of the fixes for annoying issues forward, deploying them early. Enjoy!

  • Having Familiars in your party no longer causes activation of stairways to fail in the Xenos Crypt in Act V;
  • Fixed an endless combat turn loop in one of the encounters at Rykad Minoris;
  • Heinrix's cloak could duplicate when equipping a new one - fixed;
  • Cold Trader's Acumen now consistently gives double bonus to skills;
  • Removed an error speaker case at the Freight Line dialogue;
  • Incendia no longer scoops the brain of the condemned man if the Rogue Trader has already executed him;
  • Clicking on an unreachable position now causes a warning message instead of sending the character to the nearest available location;
  • Hot on the Trail ability now allows only one enemy to be Trailed at a time;
  • Point of Curiosity now costs 2 AP instead of 1 AP;
  • Fixed a case of Error Speaker in the dialogue with Chorda on Footfall;
  • Mandrakes now correctly die after attempting their death-triggered attack;

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2186681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link