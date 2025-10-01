With the Release of v14 and v15, MeowWare has become a completely different game! Take a look at the new changes below!
Added:
- Added a new popup "DVD", it bounces around the screen, click on it to close!
- Added Desktop Backgrounds, find them in the Video Settings!
- Added music controls to the Audio Settings Menu
- Added a Font Size Adjustment to the Text Editor
- Added ability to Adjust window top bar color on every application
- Added 5 new Maze variants
- Added the ability to bring widgets to the top of the zorder, allowing for more coherent gameplay!
- Added changing Window titles
Fixes:
- Updated Maze Minigame to be a bit easier
- Updated Countdown Popup Image to make it look nicer
- Updated High Risk popup so the die is actually a die
- Updated discord logo, thank you Gokubr!
- Fixed Settings and Text Editor not being able to be dragged around
- Fixed App icon to now properly display instead of the UE5 Icon
- Continued to work on cleaning up backend code, making future updates easier to implement
Identified Bug:
- Currently have a bug that I have not been able to fix, when dragging the settings around, it disappears when dragged but reappears when you stop dragging it, still working on a fix for it!
- Window top bar color also changes to white when being dragged around, will attempt to fix in the next update!
v16 Goals?
- Improve visual style with more new art,
- improve functionality and expose stored stats players to see their stats in a more consolidated way
- Add another pop-up type
- Balance tweaks?
I hope you enjoy this update, as always, if you find bugs, please report them to me so I can attempt to fix them in the next update!
