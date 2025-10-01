With the Release of v14 and v15, MeowWare has become a completely different game! Take a look at the new changes below!

Added:

- Added a new popup "DVD", it bounces around the screen, click on it to close!

- Added Desktop Backgrounds, find them in the Video Settings!

- Added music controls to the Audio Settings Menu

- Added a Font Size Adjustment to the Text Editor

- Added ability to Adjust window top bar color on every application

- Added 5 new Maze variants

- Added the ability to bring widgets to the top of the zorder, allowing for more coherent gameplay!

- Added changing Window titles

Fixes:

- Updated Maze Minigame to be a bit easier

- Updated Countdown Popup Image to make it look nicer

- Updated High Risk popup so the die is actually a die

- Updated discord logo, thank you Gokubr!

- Fixed Settings and Text Editor not being able to be dragged around

- Fixed App icon to now properly display instead of the UE5 Icon

- Continued to work on cleaning up backend code, making future updates easier to implement

Identified Bug:

- Currently have a bug that I have not been able to fix, when dragging the settings around, it disappears when dragged but reappears when you stop dragging it, still working on a fix for it!

- Window top bar color also changes to white when being dragged around, will attempt to fix in the next update!

v16 Goals?

- Improve visual style with more new art,

- improve functionality and expose stored stats players to see their stats in a more consolidated way

- Add another pop-up type

- Balance tweaks?

I hope you enjoy this update, as always, if you find bugs, please report them to me so I can attempt to fix them in the next update!