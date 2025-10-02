General:
Added version code indicator in main menu (bottom-left corner).
Added Chapter Select. It shows the chapters you can currently play.
Fixed phantom scrolling in menus. Users now need to press a D-pad button to activate the gamepad.
Fixed bugged sound when completing an item.
Fixed disabled hints becoming enabled.
Added indication for the next level of hints.
Steam Deck - changed default runtime from Proton to native Linux.
Minor bug fixes and tweaks.
Improved crash handling when there isn’t enough disk space.
Black bar text can now be canceled with left-click and right-click.
Narrative options can now be selected with click-and-drag/drop.
Updated GUI layout: black bar text, tutorials.
Chapter: Personal Office of Nikola Tesla
Tweaked game flow (models, colliders, movement).
Simplified the final minigame.
Chapter: Tesla Factory - Ground Floor
Fixed pipe maze minigame solution and visual hint.
Chapter: Wardenclyffe Laboratory
Fixed bug where player could get stuck.
