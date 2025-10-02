 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20210018
Update notes via Steam Community

General:

  1. Added version code indicator in main menu (bottom-left corner).

  2. Added Chapter Select. It shows the chapters you can currently play.

  3. Fixed phantom scrolling in menus. Users now need to press a D-pad button to activate the gamepad.

  4. Fixed bugged sound when completing an item.

  5. Fixed disabled hints becoming enabled.

  6. Added indication for the next level of hints.

  7. Steam Deck - changed default runtime from Proton to native Linux.

  8. Minor bug fixes and tweaks.

    • Improved crash handling when there isn’t enough disk space.

    • Black bar text can now be canceled with left-click and right-click.

    • Narrative options can now be selected with click-and-drag/drop.

    • Updated GUI layout: black bar text, tutorials.

Chapter: Personal Office of Nikola Tesla

  1. Tweaked game flow (models, colliders, movement).

  2. Simplified the final minigame.

Chapter: Tesla Factory - Ground Floor

  1. Fixed pipe maze minigame solution and visual hint.

Chapter: Wardenclyffe Laboratory

  1. Fixed bug where player could get stuck.

Changed files in this update

