🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixes related to the save system and map unloading.



Fixed Y-axis directions in vehicle cameras when using a controller.



Fixed an issue with fuses in repair mode - sometimes an extra fuse appeared, affecting the vehicle’s condition calculation. This fix is not retroactive but will no longer occur on new vehicles .



. Fixed camera collision on the Off-Rider Ridge model.



Fixed placing and picking up packages from the Off-Rider Ridge cargo area.



Improved behavior of packages placed on vehicles.



We are aware that the tow dolly may currently cause issues when loading the game if the save was made while the trailer was slightly above or below the vehicle it was attached to. In most cases, pressing 'backspace' resolves the issue, or simply saving and loading the game with the vehicle and tow dolly on flat ground. We are working on a fix.In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: