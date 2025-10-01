 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20209943 Edited 1 October 2025 – 17:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
My cousin found a pretty bad UI bug which is now patched.

Took a bit of time to deal with real life but should be back to some regular development grinding again!

Want to get the campaign mode started we have stories to tell :D

