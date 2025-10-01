I now improved the new ppost_*_noise-variations, which allow to modulate flames to give them a more organic look. Also, there are some other small fixes.



Complete changelog:

VERSION 1.1.1394 (01.10.2025):

- application-settings: only display top-level items in the tree-view

to make the UI more clear (SWAN-157)

- application-settings: changed the settings panel on the right to occopy

any free space available

- variation-browser: special handling for the "julian"-variation, where Godot

only shows "julia" (why?) (SWAN-155)

- flame-library-module: also added a "open folder in filesystem"- button like

in the small flame-library-window

- flame-library-module: double-click at the flame-preview hides/shows the right

container with the meta-info, to make it possible to see more of the fractal

- "pointgrid_wf"- and "pointgrid3d_wf": fixed the claculation of random distortion,

so that the seed-parameter has an effect now (SWAN-158)

- fixed the displacement-calculation in the "ppost_*_noise"-variations, they now

work as expected

- fixed a bug in the flame-loader regarding containing multiple flames into one file