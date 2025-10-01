 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20209871 Edited 1 October 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Optimize camera behavior in narrow area
- Fix the issue that minotaur could be launch without Counter
(Now it can only be launched by counter at the moment yellow gauge hit to empty, just like the pizza head)
- Add ceiling impact for minotaur

