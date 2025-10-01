Please report any issues (or feature requests) on the DFHack GitHub issue tracker. When reporting issues, please upload a zip file of your savegame and a zip file of your mods directory to the cloud and add links to the GitHub issue. Make sure your files are downloadable by "everyone with the link". We need your savegame to reproduce the problem and test the fix, and we need your active mods so we can load your savegame. Issues with savegames and mods attached get fixed first!

Highlights

Military gear mitigations

This update offers several improvements to DFHack's "uniform-unstick" tool, which assists in getting problems with military uniform equipment jams resolved. It also offers "fix/archery-practice", which is a mitigation of a defect in DF that we hope was fixed in 52.05, but if it's not the tool is available for you to use.

Assorted bug fixes and other improvements

We also fixed some bugs in file handling: your cat can no longer crash DF by trying to run a script with a too-long filename. "ban-cooking honey" will now apply to all animal extracts similar to honey, rather than just vanilla honeybee, and "zone" should no longer crash even if DF somehow assigns an animal to a pasture that isn't a pasture.

Announcements

PSAs

As always, remember that, just like the vanilla DF game, DFHack tools can also have bugs. It is a good idea to save often and keep backups of the forts that you care about. Some DFHack tools that worked in previous (pre-Steam) versions of DF have not been updated yet and are marked with the "unavailable" tag in their docs. If you try to run them, they will show a warning and exit immediately. You can run the command again to override the warning (though of course the tools may not work). We make no guarantees of reliability for the tools that are marked as "unavailable". The in-game interface for running DFHack commands (gui/launcher) will not show "unavailable" tools by default. You can still run them if you know their names, or you can turn on dev mode by hitting Ctrl-D while in gui/launcher and they will be added to the autocomplete list. Some tools listed as "unavailable" in the docs do not compile yet and are not accessible at all, even when in dev mode. If you see a tool complaining about the lack of a cursor, know that it's referring to the keyboard cursor (which used to be the only real option in Dwarf Fortress). You can enable the keyboard cursor by entering mining mode or selecting the dump/forbid tool and hitting Alt-K (the DFHack keybinding for toggle-kbd-cursor). We're working on making DFHack tools more mouse-aware and accessible so this step isn't necessary in the future.

Support for older versions

Steam only allows us to have 25 active "beta" branches; this release marks number 24 on Steam, which means with the next release we will have to start dropping legacy "beta" channels on Steam for older versions of DF. With the next release, we will be discontinuing the legacy "beta" channel for DF 50.08. The availability of builds of DFHack for older versions of DF on GitHub is entirely unaffected by this.

Changelog

New Tools

fix/archery-practice: combine ammo items in units' quivers to fix 'Soldier (no item)' issue

gui/adv-finder: UI for tracking historical figures and artifacts in adventure mode

store-owned: task owned items to be stored in the owner's room furniture

Fixes

improved file system handling: gracefully handle errors from operations, preventing crashes.

ban-cooking: bans honey added by creatures other than vanilla honey bee

uniform-unstick: added quivers, backpacks, and flasks/waterskins to uniform analysis the "--drop" option now only evaluates clothing as possible items to drop the "--free" option no longer redundantly reports an improperly assigned item when that item is removed from a uniform the "--drop" and "--free" options now only drop items which are actually in a unit's inventory the "--all" and "--drop" options, when used together, now print the separator line between each unit's report in the proper place



zone: animal assignment dialog now tolerates corrupt animal-to-pasture links.

Misc Improvements