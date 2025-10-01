 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20209760
Update notes via Steam Community

Once you obtain 20 Scythe Dollars, a prompt will appear, allowing you to exchange for a random scythe




Scythe Drop Rates

  • Scythe 80%
  • Red Scythe 6%
  • Ice Scythe 6%
  • Purple Scythe 6%
  • Golden Scythe 2%

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3069471
