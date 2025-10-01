Once you obtain 20 Scythe Dollars, a prompt will appear, allowing you to exchange for a random scythe
Scythe Drop Rates
- Scythe 80%
- Red Scythe 6%
- Ice Scythe 6%
- Purple Scythe 6%
- Golden Scythe 2%
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update