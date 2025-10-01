Fixed an issue that would cause loading into Carmarthen Tower to hang after dying in the Secret Biome

Fixed an issue that prevented the Rook’s Bull Rush Spell from hitting the Galvanic Witch boss

Fixed an issue where rerolling during Blessing Selection dialogue with a controller could cause the Fae Lord portraits to not be rerolled, even if the choices were different

Fixed an issue where players would lose the buff from the Rook Spell Commander’s Crest would when dashing

Fixed an issue with the Beira Blessing Ice Age requiring Frost Torrent for acquisition, rather than Icy Vortex

Fixed an issue where certain attacks would not be able to break certain types of destructible pots

Fixed an issue with the Vigilante’s Chakram hitbox would remain active for longer than intended

Fixed an issue that caused Badb’s Blessing Tragic Aura to not trigger against extended hurtboxes

Fixed an issue where the Vigilante’s Bow Blessing Rapid Fire displayed far more speed (75%) than it actually was giving (50%) - the description has been updated to reflect the actual value