1 October 2025 Build 20209709
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue that would cause loading into Carmarthen Tower to hang after dying in the Secret Biome

  • Fixed an issue that prevented the Rook’s Bull Rush Spell from hitting the Galvanic Witch boss

  • Fixed an issue where rerolling during Blessing Selection dialogue with a controller could cause the Fae Lord portraits to not be rerolled, even if the choices were different

  • Fixed an issue where players would lose the buff from the Rook Spell Commander’s Crest would when dashing

  • Fixed an issue with the Beira Blessing Ice Age requiring Frost Torrent for acquisition, rather than Icy Vortex

  • Fixed an issue where certain attacks would not be able to break certain types of destructible pots

  • Fixed an issue with the Vigilante’s Chakram hitbox would remain active for longer than intended

  • Fixed an issue that caused Badb’s Blessing Tragic Aura to not trigger against extended hurtboxes

  • Fixed an issue where the Vigilante’s Bow Blessing Rapid Fire displayed far more speed (75%) than it actually was giving (50%) - the description has been updated to reflect the actual value

  • Fixed an issue where, if a player died to it, the Treant Scourge’s beams would be permanently stuck in place for some users in multiplayer

