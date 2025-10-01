Fixed an issue that would cause loading into Carmarthen Tower to hang after dying in the Secret Biome
Fixed an issue that prevented the Rook’s Bull Rush Spell from hitting the Galvanic Witch boss
Fixed an issue where rerolling during Blessing Selection dialogue with a controller could cause the Fae Lord portraits to not be rerolled, even if the choices were different
Fixed an issue where players would lose the buff from the Rook Spell Commander’s Crest would when dashing
Fixed an issue with the Beira Blessing Ice Age requiring Frost Torrent for acquisition, rather than Icy Vortex
Fixed an issue where certain attacks would not be able to break certain types of destructible pots
Fixed an issue with the Vigilante’s Chakram hitbox would remain active for longer than intended
Fixed an issue that caused Badb’s Blessing Tragic Aura to not trigger against extended hurtboxes
Fixed an issue where the Vigilante’s Bow Blessing Rapid Fire displayed far more speed (75%) than it actually was giving (50%) - the description has been updated to reflect the actual value
Fixed an issue where, if a player died to it, the Treant Scourge’s beams would be permanently stuck in place for some users in multiplayer
Changed files in this update