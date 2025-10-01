Hey folks,
Another day, another 1.1 Hotfix! Nothing crazy this time, but a bunch of needed small improvements.
Fixed Base Damage Stat on the Character Sheet displaying your Physical Damage instead
Fixed some new Options sometimes not persisting correctly
Fixed Veil of Quills pierce not working on some enemies
Fixed Guaraci "The Sun" notable not working correctly
Removed the "Doctor's Lackey" endgame skill that allowed him to root players
Reduced Vulture Ranged Attack base damage by 60%
That's all for today! Have fun!
~The Hell Clock Team
