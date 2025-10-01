 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20209679 Edited 1 October 2025 – 17:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

Another day, another 1.1 Hotfix! Nothing crazy this time, but a bunch of needed small improvements.

  • Fixed Base Damage Stat on the Character Sheet displaying your Physical Damage instead

  • Fixed some new Options sometimes not persisting correctly

  • Fixed Veil of Quills pierce not working on some enemies

  • Fixed Guaraci "The Sun" notable not working correctly

  • Removed the "Doctor's Lackey" endgame skill that allowed him to root players

  • Reduced Vulture Ranged Attack base damage by 60%

That's all for today! Have fun!

~The Hell Clock Team

Changed files in this update

