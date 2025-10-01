Hey folks,

Another day, another 1.1 Hotfix! Nothing crazy this time, but a bunch of needed small improvements.

Fixed Base Damage Stat on the Character Sheet displaying your Physical Damage instead

Fixed some new Options sometimes not persisting correctly

Fixed Veil of Quills pierce not working on some enemies

Fixed Guaraci "The Sun" notable not working correctly

Removed the "Doctor's Lackey" endgame skill that allowed him to root players

Reduced Vulture Ranged Attack base damage by 60%

That's all for today! Have fun!



~The Hell Clock Team