1 October 2025 Build 20209560 Edited 1 October 2025 – 16:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Adventurers,

Another regular update is here! This one focuses on polishing mechanics, fixing issues, and improving the flow of progression.

Changes & Improvements:

  • Added quick drop by holding Shift for smoother inventory management

  • Reworked speed boost logic

  • Market now has its own XP calculation, making progression more distinct

  • Autocombine when inventory is full now works as intended

  • Golden Eye item has been fixed and behaves correctly

  • Auto-consume logic tweaked for better reliability

  • Wiki polished up with corrections and updates

Keep the feedback coming so I can keep making the game better and I’d be very grateful if you could leave a review on Steam! 🙏

