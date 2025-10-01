Hey Adventurers,

Another regular update is here! This one focuses on polishing mechanics, fixing issues, and improving the flow of progression.

Changes & Improvements:

Added quick drop by holding Shift for smoother inventory management

Reworked speed boost logic

Market now has its own XP calculation, making progression more distinct

Autocombine when inventory is full now works as intended

Golden Eye item has been fixed and behaves correctly

Auto-consume logic tweaked for better reliability

Wiki polished up with corrections and updates

Keep the feedback coming so I can keep making the game better and I’d be very grateful if you could leave a review on Steam! 🙏