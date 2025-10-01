Hey Adventurers,
Another regular update is here! This one focuses on polishing mechanics, fixing issues, and improving the flow of progression.
Changes & Improvements:
Added quick drop by holding Shift for smoother inventory management
Reworked speed boost logic
Market now has its own XP calculation, making progression more distinct
Autocombine when inventory is full now works as intended
Golden Eye item has been fixed and behaves correctly
Auto-consume logic tweaked for better reliability
Wiki polished up with corrections and updates
Keep the feedback coming so I can keep making the game better and I’d be very grateful if you could leave a review on Steam! 🙏
Changed files in this update