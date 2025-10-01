Fixed a bug where alchemy auto-rebalance inconsistently worked with lists



Fixed some issues with search and automation inputs



Fixed a bug where Self-Organization displayed wrong number of potential benefit in left sidebar



Fixed a bug where spell XP gain sometimes didn't update when a different spell level was selected



Now you can hover potential loot to see some more useful information



Added new automation rules for running course



Hovering over resource in left sidebar will show both gross and net income



Hovering over alchemy recipe icon or name now show tooltip



This update is a direct continuation of yesterday’s patch, focusing on community feedback and fixing issues reported here on Steam and on Discord.There still are some known bugs related to crafting & alchemy auto-balance. Will address in next updates during this and upcoming week.Thanks to everyone who took the time to share their reports — you really help polish the game!