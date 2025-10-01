 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20209544
Update notes via Steam Community
This update is a direct continuation of yesterday’s patch, focusing on community feedback and fixing issues reported here on Steam and on Discord.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where alchemy auto-rebalance inconsistently worked with lists
  • Fixed some issues with search and automation inputs
  • Fixed a bug where Self-Organization displayed wrong number of potential benefit in left sidebar
  • Fixed a bug where spell XP gain sometimes didn't update when a different spell level was selected


QoL

  • Now you can hover potential loot to see some more useful information
  • Added new automation rules for running course
  • Hovering over resource in left sidebar will show both gross and net income
  • Hovering over alchemy recipe icon or name now show tooltip


There still are some known bugs related to crafting & alchemy auto-balance. Will address in next updates during this and upcoming week.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to share their reports — you really help polish the game!

Changed files in this update

