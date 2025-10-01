Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where alchemy auto-rebalance inconsistently worked with lists
- Fixed some issues with search and automation inputs
- Fixed a bug where Self-Organization displayed wrong number of potential benefit in left sidebar
- Fixed a bug where spell XP gain sometimes didn't update when a different spell level was selected
QoL
- Now you can hover potential loot to see some more useful information
- Added new automation rules for running course
- Hovering over resource in left sidebar will show both gross and net income
- Hovering over alchemy recipe icon or name now show tooltip
There still are some known bugs related to crafting & alchemy auto-balance. Will address in next updates during this and upcoming week.
Thanks to everyone who took the time to share their reports — you really help polish the game!
