1 October 2025 Build 20209539 Edited 1 October 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This Halloween season we are introducing a New Trick or Treat Duo!

Dr. Turducken and Dr. Turducken's Monster! These two characters will always appear with each other and work together as a pair, trying to rid of the Villagers.

New Trick or Treat Roles:

Dr. Turducken

Kill all the villagers to win. Your abilities power up the Thralls and Turducken's Monster.

Ability: Mark

- An ability that Dr. Turducken can use on Villagers and Thralls.

- This marker provides an indicator for Turducken's Monster to help Turducken's Monster locate other players. Red for Villagers, Green for Thralls.

- Mark disappears if Thrall or Villager are killed or a meeting is called.

Notes:

  • Dr. Turducken and Dr. Turducken's Monster lose if Dr. Turducken is voted out during the meeting.

  • There is no limit to the number of marks Dr. Turducken can place.

Turducken's Monster

Kill all the villagers to win. You win with Dr. Turducken.

Ability: Charge

- Grants Turducken's Monster a brief and temporary speed boost.

- Limits steering.

- Charging into walls or other objects temporarily stuns Turducken's Monster.

Notes:

  • Dr. Turducken's Monster cannot be voted out during meetings.

  • Dr. Turducken's Monster cannot kill Dr. Turducken.

  • Dr. Turducken's Monster has lower vision and lower speed.

    • If Dr. Turduken's Monster kills a Thrall or Villager, they gain a temporary vision boost that resets after using the Charge ability.

Trick or Treat Game Mode Adjustments:

  • Thralls (and Dr. Turducken's Monster) can now communicate with each other during meetings while the villagers try to figure out who the Monster is.

  • Mummy received a slight speed boost.

Limited Time Halloween Fun!

Look out for tricks and treats throughout the map. Some will give you a boost, while others will slow you down. Happy Halloween everyone!

*Available on all maps and game modes excluding Corruption and Task Race.

Custom Keybinds:

  • Custom Keybinds have been reset. This is to accommodate and support different IMEs or keyboard types.

Classic/Draft Role Updates:

  • Ninja Kill Cooldown

    • 2x faster cooldown while in forbidden passage fog.

    • 0x cooldown during meeting.

Bug Fixes and Optimizations:

  • Various bug fixes and optimizations.

  • Encounter a bug or unintended feature? Be sure to submit an in-game report or contact the support team with full details.

