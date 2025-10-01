This Halloween season we are introducing a New Trick or Treat Duo!
Dr. Turducken and Dr. Turducken's Monster! These two characters will always appear with each other and work together as a pair, trying to rid of the Villagers.
New Trick or Treat Roles:
Dr. Turducken
Kill all the villagers to win. Your abilities power up the Thralls and Turducken's Monster.
Ability: Mark
- An ability that Dr. Turducken can use on Villagers and Thralls.
- This marker provides an indicator for Turducken's Monster to help Turducken's Monster locate other players. Red for Villagers, Green for Thralls.
- Mark disappears if Thrall or Villager are killed or a meeting is called.
Notes:
Turducken's Monster
Kill all the villagers to win. You win with Dr. Turducken.
Ability: Charge
- Grants Turducken's Monster a brief and temporary speed boost.
- Limits steering.
- Charging into walls or other objects temporarily stuns Turducken's Monster.
Notes:
Trick or Treat Game Mode Adjustments:
Thralls (and Dr. Turducken's Monster) can now communicate with each other during meetings while the villagers try to figure out who the Monster is.
Mummy received a slight speed boost.
Limited Time Halloween Fun!
Look out for tricks and treats throughout the map. Some will give you a boost, while others will slow you down. Happy Halloween everyone!
*Available on all maps and game modes excluding Corruption and Task Race.
Custom Keybinds:
Custom Keybinds have been reset. This is to accommodate and support different IMEs or keyboard types.
Classic/Draft Role Updates:
Ninja Kill Cooldown
2x faster cooldown while in forbidden passage fog.
0x cooldown during meeting.
Bug Fixes and Optimizations:
Various bug fixes and optimizations.
Encounter a bug or unintended feature? Be sure to submit an in-game report or contact the support team with full details.
