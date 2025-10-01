 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20209527 Edited 1 October 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved
- Changed stable background aspect ratio
- Revamped main menu for new games, where it's more straight forward to start a game
- AI art in main menu is temporary placeholders, will be replaced once we get art done this week hopefully
- You now have to unlock scout area
- Autosave frequency option in settings
- Notificaiton when autosaving

Fixed
- Removed horse invisibility
- Fixed table headers breaking when sorting
- Fixed ages sorting the wrong way on tables
- Tooltip to bookmark button
- Fix gray horses
- Owned horses increase knowledge over time
- Scouting page shows correct horses on the page
- Scout dropdown in the horse page defaults to the correct choice
- Ability in company > trades tab to click both stable names and horse name to go to their profile

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link