Improved

- Changed stable background aspect ratio

- Revamped main menu for new games, where it's more straight forward to start a game

- AI art in main menu is temporary placeholders, will be replaced once we get art done this week hopefully

- You now have to unlock scout area

- Autosave frequency option in settings

- Notificaiton when autosaving



Fixed

- Removed horse invisibility

- Fixed table headers breaking when sorting

- Fixed ages sorting the wrong way on tables

- Tooltip to bookmark button

- Fix gray horses

- Owned horses increase knowledge over time

- Scouting page shows correct horses on the page

- Scout dropdown in the horse page defaults to the correct choice

- Ability in company > trades tab to click both stable names and horse name to go to their profile

