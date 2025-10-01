Improved
- Changed stable background aspect ratio
- Revamped main menu for new games, where it's more straight forward to start a game
- AI art in main menu is temporary placeholders, will be replaced once we get art done this week hopefully
- You now have to unlock scout area
- Autosave frequency option in settings
- Notificaiton when autosaving
Fixed
- Removed horse invisibility
- Fixed table headers breaking when sorting
- Fixed ages sorting the wrong way on tables
- Tooltip to bookmark button
- Fix gray horses
- Owned horses increase knowledge over time
- Scouting page shows correct horses on the page
- Scout dropdown in the horse page defaults to the correct choice
- Ability in company > trades tab to click both stable names and horse name to go to their profile
[0.4.6] - 2025-10-01
