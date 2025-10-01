Here’s a small update with new BGM and a few important fixes. Thank you for your continued support and patience as we keep improving the game.
Update Notes:
- Fixed an issue where equipment could be lost.
- Added new BGM.
- Fixed several script errors and missing text descriptions.
Known Issues
- Entering certain side stories or hang locations may cause the game to freeze.
- Some characters may have their fourth or fifth skill automatically unequipped.
We are working our best to fix the issues mentioned above right now.
Changed files in this update