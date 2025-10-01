 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20209439
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi counsellors!

Here’s a small update with new BGM and a few important fixes. Thank you for your continued support and patience as we keep improving the game.

Update Notes:
  • Fixed an issue where equipment could be lost.
  • Added new BGM.
  • Fixed several script errors and missing text descriptions.


Known Issues
  • Entering certain side stories or hang locations may cause the game to freeze.
  • Some characters may have their fourth or fifth skill automatically unequipped.


We are working our best to fix the issues mentioned above right now.

