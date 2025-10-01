Fixed an issue where equipment could be lost.



Added new BGM.



Fixed several script errors and missing text descriptions.



Entering certain side stories or hang locations may cause the game to freeze.



Some characters may have their fourth or fifth skill automatically unequipped.



Hi counsellors!Here’s a small update with new BGM and a few important fixes. Thank you for your continued support and patience as we keep improving the game.Update Notes:Known IssuesWe are working our best to fix the issues mentioned above right now.