1 October 2025 Build 20209393 Edited 1 October 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone! It hasn’t been long since the last update, and we’re back with more news — welcome Patch 1.3.

Balance and Difficulty

We’ve listened to your feedback and improved the balance in the 10-wave mode. Enemies now deal less damage at the start, with their strength growing more gradually. This allows you to better adapt to the game’s rhythm and prepare for tougher moments.

Enemy Visibility and VFX

Thanks to new visual effects, enemies are now easier to spot. Battles feel clearer and more dynamic, with foes standing out more against the map.

Head Hitbox

We’ve increased the head hitbox for all enemies. This means aiming feels smoother, and every precise shot is rewarded as it should be.

That’s all for now — stay tuned for future updates!

