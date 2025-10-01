 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20209382
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update!

  • Bugfix: incorrect font glyphs shown for Brazilian Portuguese.
  • Improvement: optionally delete all players attached to team when deleting team in database.


There were also a couple of fixes in 1.1.4b which I didn't post about!

  • Bugfix: game stutters when loading 'Create New File' screen for the first time.
  • Improvement: performance boost for matches with lots of off-field entities.


If you run into any issues, bugs or crashes, please let me know in the Discord server, or email support@ruairidx.com.

Ruairi

---

Hotfixes:
  • 1.1.5a: fixed bug where filters do not automatically re-apply after bulk deleting players for deleted database team.

