- Bugfix: incorrect font glyphs shown for Brazilian Portuguese.
- Improvement: optionally delete all players attached to team when deleting team in database.
There were also a couple of fixes in 1.1.4b which I didn't post about!
- Bugfix: game stutters when loading 'Create New File' screen for the first time.
- Improvement: performance boost for matches with lots of off-field entities.
If you run into any issues, bugs or crashes, please let me know in the Discord server, or email support@ruairidx.com.
Ruairi
---
Hotfixes:
- 1.1.5a: fixed bug where filters do not automatically re-apply after bulk deleting players for deleted database team.
Changed files in this update