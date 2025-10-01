hi!!

- maxi here! this **hot fix** is just for **hot beats**. almost every song has gotten a bit of polish & many sound totally different.

for a behind-the-scenes PoV: we had an unfortunate launch week snafu wherein all of the songs in the game, with a few exceptions, had tracks that were playing the wrong samples. i have been hard at work getting our ableton live importer compatible with the most recent versions, and am so so so ecstatic for you all to hear some of the true intention behind the bizarre and beautiful babystep beats.

- team audio would encourage you to stay down the next time you fall, as all the songs have alternate versions that kick in when you fall. we are still tuning that system and making it as impactful as possible.

expect so many more songs to come as the patches roll in.

again for visibility: we had a number of late stage set backs on the audio side, bc it's very challenging to keep a game with such complex music & sound design hitch free. we realized, to my absolute horror, only after implementing the design in one audio system, that we had to build a low level audio system ourselves if we wanted smooth gameplay (which obv obv we do!!!), but that took many months out of our schedule.



finally, just a note to say the audio will be subject to lots of change over the coming months.

my team and i worked really hard on the core interaction sounds, the narrative, etc. & just so happened the level design completion came in a bit faster than songs & audio polish—given that we had to do the audio equivalent of integrating a new physics system & were off fixing bugs about crashes on systems with particular generations of SIMD instruction sets. not quite fun work, but making reactive sound for a tight physics action game means you have to be willing to dig into the tech at a super low level. but that is (mostly) all behind us now!



ok that's probably tmi for 99% of you! soon we'll be setting much more of the dynamic music system live (sorry for any overly enthusiastic birdos rn). it will be improvising atop the existing tracks, should be v cool, esp for players who spend a lot of time with the game. first in line is some dynamic music for the in-game animals, so stay tuned: patch notes on the audio side should stay pretty darn exciting for a while.